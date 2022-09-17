Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Shares Down 99%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Rating) was down 99% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 57,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).
The firm has a market capitalization of £5,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.96.
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
