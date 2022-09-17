PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Up 2.4%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

