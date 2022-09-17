Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $274.33 price target on the network technology company’s stock.
PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $238.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of PANW stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $213.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
