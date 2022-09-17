Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $274.33 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $238.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

