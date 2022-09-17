Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PLMR stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock worth $5,861,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

