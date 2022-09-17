Paralink Network Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Paralink Network has a market cap of $417,820.78 and approximately $46,428.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Paralink Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

