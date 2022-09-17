Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

