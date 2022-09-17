Pastel One Day Volume Reaches $2.93 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 94.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded 201.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
