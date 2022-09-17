Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 168,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 121,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Patriot One Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.
