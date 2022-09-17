Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

