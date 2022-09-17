PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PAVmed by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PAVmed by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Trading Down 1.8 %

PAVmed stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 641,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.45. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

