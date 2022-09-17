Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. 146,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

