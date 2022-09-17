Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $3,403.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029761 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 342,565,988 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.