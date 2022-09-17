Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in August

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYNKF remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

