Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in August

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PYNKF remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (PYNKF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.