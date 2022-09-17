Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS PDRDF traded down 6.35 on Friday, reaching 184.79. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 194.28. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 172.60 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 229.40.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

