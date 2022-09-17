Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.