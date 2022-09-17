Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.