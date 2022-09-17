PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of PFXNZ stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41.

