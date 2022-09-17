Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.56. 10,447,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

