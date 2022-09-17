Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $973,705.89 and $55.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,077,487 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

