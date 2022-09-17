Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phunware news, Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHUN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 11.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

