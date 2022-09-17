Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.