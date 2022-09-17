Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

