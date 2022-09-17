Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 160,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 65,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,186. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.