Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 252,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

