Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Pipestone Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

