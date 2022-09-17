Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $626.74 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.71 and a 200 day moving average of $668.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.