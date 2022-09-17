Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

