Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.