Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48,847 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

