Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.