Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.