POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PNT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. State Street Corp raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,961 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

