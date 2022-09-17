Polis Reaches Market Cap of $304,280.98 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $304,280.98 and $62.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

