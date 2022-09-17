Polkacity (POLC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $330,629.41

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Polkacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polkacity has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Polkacity has a market cap of $330,629.41 and approximately $523,264.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00064833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00078168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkacity Coin Profile

Polkacity (CRYPTO:POLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.