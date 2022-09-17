Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

