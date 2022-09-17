Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Porvair Stock Performance
LON:PRV opened at GBX 518 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,992.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 572.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.84. Porvair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($9.33).
Porvair Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Read More
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.