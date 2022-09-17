Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Porvair Stock Performance

LON:PRV opened at GBX 518 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,992.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 572.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.84. Porvair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($9.33).

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.