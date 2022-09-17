POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.37

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 1605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in POSCO by 68.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,046.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 4,319.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

