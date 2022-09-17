PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Boosted by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.