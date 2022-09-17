Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Powell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of POWL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 38,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $270.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on POWL. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powell Industries (POWL)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.