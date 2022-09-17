Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Powell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of POWL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 38,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,821. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $270.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWL. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

