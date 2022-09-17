Power Index Pool Token Market Capitalization Hits $170,695.99 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $170,695.99 and approximately $8,131.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s genesis date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

