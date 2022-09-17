Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBTS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 1,001,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.93.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.