Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Down 0.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.45. 1,001,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,484,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

