Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Up 95.5% in August

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWLNF remained flat at 0.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a 12 month low of 0.62 and a 12 month high of 0.62.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

