Prism Advisors Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $48.02 on Friday. 477,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,711. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.