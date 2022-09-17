Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,180 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,171 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,759,000 after acquiring an additional 314,765 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 310,436 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,643,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 28,082,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,356,762. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.