Prism Advisors Inc. Takes $8.11 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 393,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,696. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

