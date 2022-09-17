Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Down 2%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. 2,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 181.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

