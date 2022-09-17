Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $209.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day moving average is $216.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

