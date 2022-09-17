ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.67

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXLGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and traded as low as $86.02. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 2,174 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

(Get Rating)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.