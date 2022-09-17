ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.67

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and traded as low as $86.02. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 2,174 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

