ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 1.0 %

ETR PSM opened at €7.55 ($7.70) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.68.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.