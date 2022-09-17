Prosperity Planning Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.14. 78,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

